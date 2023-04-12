PM Modi to virtually open research centre at ‘Shantivan’ near Nagpur on April 13

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Shantivan at Chicholi, the research centre at Shantivan in Nagpur District that houses articles used by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, on April 13. The dedication is going to be done virtually.

Governor Ramesh Bais,Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Union Ministers and local people representatives will attend the ceremony. On behalf of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial and Socio-Cultural Training Centre, a grand building has been constructed to exhibit a collection of 1008 objects. There are also training centres for which eight buildings, including that of hostel, have been built.

A collective training centre, accommodation for trainers etc has been erected in this area. Among these, the building of the research centre will be inaugurated by the PrimeMinister. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virender Kumar, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjunram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Authority Ramdas Athawale, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department Secretary Sumant Bhange, Social Welfare Commissioner Dr Prashant Narnaware and others will also be present.

Museum at Shantivan:

About 1008 items of 188 types that were used in his lifetime by Dr Ambedkar have been chemically treated and preserved. This includes the typewriter used by Babasaheb to write the Constitution of the country, the Barrister’s coat, the Buddhist idols of Babasaheb’s Dhammadiksha ceremony and his daily use items. These items are being preserved as historical heritage. Funds were made available for various projects here including Shantivan Vastu by the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance of Maharashtra Government.

Also, the campus has buildings including students hostel, collective training center, residences for trainers etc. The Central Government, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Foundation, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had also provided funds for Shantivan Vastu projects in the area.

