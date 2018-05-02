Dr Shirish Mandekar still absconding, yet no respite from Court

Nagpur: In a sensational case which came to be registered on complaint of victim wife against her husband Dr Shirish Mandekar for the offences of unnatural sex, cruelty, dowry and atrocities against SC & ST and other offences including the accused husband is charged for having sexual relationship with various women.

The accused Doctor is booked by Beltarodi Police Station on 02.07.2020 and since then he is absconding. Our sources says that Police machinery is hunting for Doctor at various places where he is likely to be found but till date the Doctor is successfully absconding.

The accused Doctor filed Anticipatory Bail Application before Sessions Court at Nagpur which was initially listed on 06.07.2020 thereafter on 09.07.2020 and thereafter the Bail matter was listed on 10.07.2020. The court heard counsel for accused, the victim, Public Prosecutor and Victim’s counsel. Looking into the seriousness of the offence, the court had not granted any relief to the accused Doctor on any dates and the Bail matter is further kept on 17.07.2020.

The victim is well qualified M.B.B.S., DMRE (Radiology) and she is having number of videos of accused Doctor having sexual intercourse with different women. She has installed secret camera in her bedroom when she suspected doubt on accused Doctor. The accused doctor is Pediatrician and having a big hospital at Wani but since registration of offence his hospital is locked and even staff is not present.