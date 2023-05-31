Dr Randhawa of Raisoni Group appointed as Coach of Rajasthan Patriots Team

Nagpur: Raisoni Group of Institutions, Nagpur, Sports Officer Dr. Inderjeet Singh Randhawa has been appointed as Coach of Rajasthan Patriots Team for the upcoming Premier Handball League to held at Jaipur, Rajashthan from June 8 to 25, 2023.

Randhawa is only coach from Maharashtra to coach any team in Premier Handball League. Total 6 teams will participate in this Premier League — Telangana Talons (Hyderabad), Rajasthan Patriots (Jaipur), Golder Eagles Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow), Garvit Gujarat (Gujarat), Maharashtra Ironmen (Mumbai) & Delhi Panzers (Delhi).

Dr. Inderjeet Singh Randhawa played for country for 16 years. He was captain of Indian team for Junior & Senior Asian Championship. He was also Asst. Coach of Indian Handball Team for 16th Asian Games held at Guangzhou, China and Head Coach of junior and senior Indian Men’s Team for 8th Edition of Asian Beach Handball held at Teheran. It is matter of pride that teams secured 5th place & 6th slot in junior & senior category respectively.

Randhawa family as four members and they are International players. Wife Dr. Lovneet Kaur Randhawa is an employee of KVCRPF. Son Capt. Manpreet Singh Randhawa & Harpreet Singh Randhawa are International players.

Dr. Randhawa give special thanks to Sunil Raisoni, Chairman of Raisoni Group of Institutions, Shreyas Raisoni, Executive Director, Dr. Sachin Untawale, Director of GHRCE, Dr. Vivek Kapoor, Director GHRIET, Ashwin Pande, HR, Raisoni Group & Teaching-Non Teaching Staff of Raisoni Group, Dr. Baban Taywade, Prof. Vijay Barse, Raju Naidu, Roopkumar Naidu President Nagpur District Handball Association.

