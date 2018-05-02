Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, May 6th, 2020

    Dr. Pramod Giri & Dr.Chandrashekhar Pakhmode Gets Prestigious Business Icon Award 2020 in Health Sector

    Nagpur: Jci Nagpur Pharma recently awarded Central India’s top neuro surgeon Dr.Pramod Giri and Dr.Chandrashekhar Pakhmode Sir, The Director of Neuron Hospital, Dhantoli,,Nagpur with the ‘JCI BUSINESS ICON AWARD 2020’ for his outstanding service in health industry for continued providing services in Neuro department in this crucial time of Covid-19. The Program was conducted at Neuron Hospital, Dhantoli,,Nagpur. Social distancing was also maintain during felicitation program.

    Zone IX Vice President Jc Karan Dilip Motwani was the chief guest of the award distribution. Dr. Pramod Giri during his thank you speech said that they had started Neuron Hospital in 2014 from 100 beded hospital and with both co-operation of Dr. Pakhmode & Dr.Giri now it has become 360 beded hospital with all modern facilities. Dr.Giri also said Pharma team also having a main role in this pandemic situation of covid-19 and providing services continuously to all.

    Dr.Chandrashekhar Pakhmode thanked President of JCI NAGPUR PHARMA Jc Ashish Khatri and entire team of JCI NAGPUR PHARMA for the recognition at in this situation, this type recognition wiil motivate us to do more better for society.

    Jci Nagpur Pharma also recognize to ICU staff who are directly facing patients by giving “Salute to Silent Worker” certificate. Jci Nagpur Pharma also distribute Face Shield and N95 Face Mask to ICU staff.

    President Ashish Khatri, Ashish Tiwari, past president Veerbhan Kewalramani,Hetal thakkar, Nikunj Shahu, Atul Pethia, Khemchaand Balani Bhushan Mundhada, Members bhupendraa marlivar,Shrrikant Thakre ,yagnik Patel, Rampratap Yadav, Manoj Jindal, were present during the program. President Ashish Khatri compered the event and formal vote of thanks done by secretary Manoj Jindal. Jci Nagpur Pharma given credit to Jc bhupendra Marliwar for the success of the event.


