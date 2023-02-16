Dr Pachlore Foundation’s WHO organises ‘Sevanjali’ medical check up camp

Nagpur/Amravati: Dr Pachlore Foundation, under Maestro Multiversity, always implements remarkable projects in social, medical, educational, cultural, art, and other fields. On the occasion 77th Birth Anniversary of everyone’s ideal, source of inspiration Dr. Surajpal Singh B. Pachlore, a grand disease diagnosis and health screening camp and ‘Sevanjali’ was organised from February 3 to 11 at various centres in Central India.

In the camp, organised in association with Dr. Pachalore Foundations, WHO (Wellness and Health Orbit) and Hi-Tech, Multispeciality Hospital and Research Centre, Amravati, 963 patients from rural and urban areas availed the benefits. In the camp, Heart Disease and Diabetes Screening and Guidance Camp was organised. Blood Sugar, ECG, B.P. etc. And other parameters were tested. Oral and dental health check-up camp was also organised.

Advertisement

Dr. Shirbhate, Dr. Deshmukh, Dr Mohod, Dr. Vahane and other medical experts rendered their services and provided guidance on heart disease, diabetes and other related diseases along with local medical experts to benefit the rural and grassroots people of Central India area in the health camp organized by the organization. Mumbai’s renowned Oral and Dental Surgeon Dr. Sanjeevani provided medical guidance and awareness about oral health to the attendees.

Angioplasty, angiography, etc., which are unaffordable even to the elite class in the metros, were made available by Dr Pachalore Foundation for the citizens of Central India within the reach of common people. An awareness campaign has been implemented for women for their personal health and treatment as part of this anniversary activity run by Dr Pachalore Foundation. Counselling and career guidance were also organized for students for their exams.

On this occasion, WHO (Wellness And Health Orbit) of Dr Pachalore Foundation was inaugurated. People were provided holistic healing, nutrition and dietetics therapy, yoga, zumba, aerobics music, dance and drama therapy, and counselling.

Dr. Dinesh Waghade brought to light the pious memory of Dr. Surajpal Singh and reviewed the work done by him for the poor and rural people. He also congratulated all the members of the organization for continuing the legacy of Sevavrat to the next generation. He also said that the international and multifaceted work of the organization is inspiring. Lady Governor Kamalatai Gawai praised the organization’s work as spiritual and public welfare and inspiring projects like ‘Bahujan Hitaya Bahujan Sukhai’.

Director of the institute and well-known neurologist, behavioural scientist Maestro Dr. Vikram Singh said on the occasion, ‘In today’s stressful life, a healthy lifestyle should be managed properly. Healthy body, cool mind is the real wealth of life. For a stress-free and happy life, it is urged to give up the trinity of disorders of ‘Hurry, Worry, Curry’.

Dr. Sanjeevani (Medical Director, DPF) while presenting his annual report expressed his gratitude for the prompt response given by the citizens of Central India. It was also announced that Dr Pachalore Foundation would be committed to providing facilities through holistic healing and counseling by WHO (Wellness and Health Orbit).

On this occasion, Dr. Srikant Deshmukh, as a representative of the intellectuals present, also appreciated the laudable work given by the organization in the form of innovative projects, affinity-enhancing behaviour and WHO (Wellness & Health orbit). MP Dr. Anil Bonde, MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, Dr. S S Khadbadi, Dr. Nana Deshmukh, Dr. Lokendra Singh, along with many dignitaries, intellectuals, students and common people thanked Dr. Pachlore Foundation for its public welfare innovative charitable work.

Dignitaries from all fields appreciated for participating in the public welfare projects of the Dr Pachalore Foundation. The project concluded with a tribute song, a show of thanks and greetings by Sheela Devi Pachlore.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement