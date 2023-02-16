Couple dupes job seekers of Rs 32.37 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police have launched a search for three persons, including a married couple, for duping job aspirants to the tune of Rs 32.37 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Ramrao Gaikwad (30), his wife Kiran Gaikwad (27), both residents of Ajni Nagar, Ner Pinglai, Taluka Morshi, district Amravati, and Arun Ramrao Thakre (45), a resident of Washim.

Between June 12, 2019 and May 25, 2022, the accused had taken money from Shankar Dhannoji Dhurate (63), a resident of Plot No 70, Welcome Society, Makardhokda, Katol Road, by promising his son a Government job. They had also taken money from Jitendra Munnalal Bhandarkar (28), a resident of Biroli, Amgaon, district Gondia. Similarly, the accused trio had promised a Government job to the son of Deepak Kawduji Mupidwar (50), a resident of 204, Maharudra Nagar, Beltarodi, after taking money from him.

Likewise, the accused trio collected Rs 32.37 lakh cash from them near a tea stall in front of Eternity Mall and defrauded the job aspirants. Following Dhurate’s complaint, police had registered a case under Sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Gaikwad couple and Thakre.

