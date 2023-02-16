State Board students appearing for SSC, HSC exams to get 10 minutes extra to write paper

Nagpur: With the discontinuance of practice of distribution of question papers in advance to students appearing in SSC and HSC examinations, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to grant them 10 minutes extra to write a paper. Earlier students used to get question papers 10 minutes in advance.

Since students appearing in the examination in the morning session will get question papers at sharp 11 am (at the start of examination), and those who would write papers at afternoon session will get the same at 3 pm. During the process, students sitting at the back may lose some time. Considering that aspect, the Board has decided to provide 10 minutes extra.

For example, the morning session examination that begins at 11 and ends at 2 pm. Now, it will end at 2.10 pm. The afternoon session that begins at 3 pm and concludes at 5 pm, now will end at 5.10 pm. Timing of some examinations are different so the Board has accordingly provided those extra 10 minutes. The students whose session starts at 11 am will have to reach their respective rooms by 10.30, while those appearing at 3 pm should have to be at the centre by 2.30 pm.

Students reaching the exam centre after the distribution of question papers will be prohibited from entering the centre, the Board made it clear. These measures are being taken because the Board found that students used to circulate the question papers in advance. On many occasions the papers were found to be fake leading to confusion among students.

