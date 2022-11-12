Chief Minister Shinde arrives in Nagpur, set to leave for Bhandara

Nagpur: The Chief Minister (CM) of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, who is on his Bhandara tour, arrived at Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here, on Saturday.

CM Shinde arrived in the Second Capital of the State at around 11.30 am by a special aircraft. CM first interacted with the media at the airport before leaving for Bhandara. He then flew to Gosikhurd National Irrigation Project site in Bhandara district.

He will arrive at Gosikhurd Dam helipad in Paoni taluka of Bhandara district. After inspecting Gosikhurd Aqua Tourism Project, he will leave by helicopter to MIT Shahapur helipad and will arrive at Government Rest House, Bhandara.

Later he is set to dedicate the E-library at Nashik Nagar Buddha Vihar to the public and also perform bhoomipujan of beautification of gardens at Shaheed Smarak. Shinde will attend the bhoomipujan programme of Gandhi Vidyalaya building of Municipal Council at Muslim Library Square. Later, he will attend bhoomipujan of the beautification project at Kham Talav in Madhav Nagar, Municipal Council, and work on the underground sewage system.

