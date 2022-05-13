Dr Nitin Raut to hear public grievances on May 14

Advertisement
Nagpur: Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister of district, will hear the complaints of people in ‘Loksamvad’ programme on May 14 at 11 am at Bachat Bhavan in District Collectorate.
This will be the first ‘Loksamvad’ programme.
For this purpose, the administration has invited complaints/applications in writing from the public by May 13. The administration will also try to accommodate the complaints/applications received on May 14. The complaints/applications may be related to Nagpur Municipal Corporation, District Collectorate, Zilla Parishad, Nagar Panchayat etc. Senior officers will be there to address the complaints, stated a press release.
