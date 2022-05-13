Municipal corporation election in Nagpur and Maharashtra? Supreme Court ruling on May 17

Advertisement

New Delhi/Nagpur: The Supreme Court will decide on May 17 when the Maharashtra municipal corporation and ZP Election will be held . In this regard, the Election Commission has mentioned its petition in the Supreme Court today. The court has fixed May 17 at 2 pm for the hearing. It has been requested to take Municipal Corporation Nagar Panchayat in September and Zilla Parishad Gram Panchayat in October. Will the Supreme Court allow elections after the monsoon? The answer will be known on May 17.

Elections in the state are likely to be held in two phases after monsoon and also Municipal Corporation, Nagar Panchayat at the same time and after Zilla Parishad, Gram Panchayat. The future of the state elections will depend on whether the state Election Commission’s request to the Supreme Court to allow the Zilla Parishad and Gram Panchayat elections to be held in October will be accepted. If that happens, the elections, which have been pending for the last two and a half years, are likely to be held in two phases, urban and rural, after the monsoon.