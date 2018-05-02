Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Dr. Harish Kulkarni conferred Global Nagpur Award by Nagpur First

Nagpur: Recognizing efforts and hard work to bring Nagpur city on global map, “NAGPUR FIRST’S GLOBAL NAGPUR AWARDS 2019” ceremony was recently held to recognize and felicitate individuals and organizations, Business Enterprises, Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) and Professionals whose deeds have put Nagpur on the global map, during the 6th Annual Global Nagpur Summit 2019.

The award was presented to 11 categories on 20 Dec 2019, at Persistent systems Kulguru Kavi Kalidas Auditorium, I. T. Park, Gayatri Nagar, and Nagpur.

Dr. Harish Kulkarni, Founder Director, R.S.T. Regional Cancer Center, Nagpur and Consultant Clinical Oncologist was awarded this “Global Nagpur Award 2019” in Health category.

The award was presented in the presence of H.E. Tang Guocai, Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Mumbai and Shri Anand Sancheti and Dr. Ved Prakash Mishra, Shri Vijay Phanshikar, Editor, The Hitavada and other invitees.

At the outset, H.E. Tang Guocai, in his address praised the initiative of Nagpur First to honour outstanding individuals of Nagpur and highlighted India and China the fastest growing economies of world role in the region.

