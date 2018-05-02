Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jan 1st, 2020

600 offenders face police heat for drunken driving on New Year Eve

Drunken Drive

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Around 600 offenders faced the police heat for drunken driving on New Year’s Eve. In a special drive to curb driving under influence of liquor, squads of police booked 592 offenders, mostly youths. The drive which was launched from 31 night lasted till 6 am of Wednesday, January 1.

Most of the traffic offenders were on roads for the purpose of partying on the eve of New Year.

A posse of policemen, including women personnel, were deployed to check any untoward incident on the eve of New Year across 10 traffic zones. Besides drunken driving, many party revellers were penalised either for riding two-wheelers without helmet or moving at a high speed.

As many as 3,000 policemen including 350 traffic cops were on the streets for bandobast. The police had identified some points in the city and woman police officers were also deployed in plain clothes for security of women.
Following is break-up of police action in 10 zones:

Traffic Zone Drunken Drive cases
MIDC 63
Sonegoan 43
Sitabuldi 50
Sadar 48
Cotton Market 59
Lakadganj 60
Ajni 48
Sakkardara 56
Indora 80
Kamptee 85
Total 592

