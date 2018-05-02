600 offenders face police heat for drunken driving on New Year Eve

Nagpur: Around 600 offenders faced the police heat for drunken driving on New Year’s Eve. In a special drive to curb driving under influence of liquor, squads of police booked 592 offenders, mostly youths. The drive which was launched from 31 night lasted till 6 am of Wednesday, January 1.

Most of the traffic offenders were on roads for the purpose of partying on the eve of New Year.

A posse of policemen, including women personnel, were deployed to check any untoward incident on the eve of New Year across 10 traffic zones. Besides drunken driving, many party revellers were penalised either for riding two-wheelers without helmet or moving at a high speed.

As many as 3,000 policemen including 350 traffic cops were on the streets for bandobast. The police had identified some points in the city and woman police officers were also deployed in plain clothes for security of women.

Following is break-up of police action in 10 zones:

Traffic Zone Drunken Drive cases

MIDC 63

Sonegoan 43

Sitabuldi 50

Sadar 48

Cotton Market 59

Lakadganj 60

Ajni 48

Sakkardara 56

Indora 80

Kamptee 85

Total 592