Published On : Wed, Jan 1st, 2020

Two friends attacked murderously at New Year party in Wathoda

Nagpur: A New Year party turned bloody as a group of revellers attacked two friends murderously with sticks, knives and stones in Wathoda police jurisdiction on Tuesday night. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.

The complainant, Saurabh Shekhar Urkude (19), resident of Plot No. 86, near Nagoba Mandir, Shrawan Nagar, Wathoda, and his friend Javed Ali (32) were enjoying New Year party near Ghasidas Mandir. Saurabh, Javed and the accused group youths namely Sandeep alias Tushar Paradkar, Vishal alias Falli Gupta, Manish Lakhodkar, Akash Rewatkar, Prakash Kosre, Badal and Vicky Patil, all residents of Shravan Nagar, were dancing during the New Year celebration around 11.30 pm. During dancing, the two friends and accused pushed each other which resulted in a quarrel.

As the wordy duel was going on, the group of seven accused attacked Saurabh and Javed with sticks, knives and stones with the intention to eliminate them. Saurabh and Javed suffered injuries on eyes, head, face and legs.

Wathoda PSI Bakatwar, acting on Saurabh’s complaint, booked all the seven accused under Sections 307, 324, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149 of the IPC and started probe. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.

