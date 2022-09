5th Tirtha Yatra by Shri Gurubhakt Seva Samiti, Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: This year’s 108 Parshanath pilgrimage, being organised by Shri Gurubhakt Seva Samiti, Nagpur, is being held in many Jain Tirthas in South India. A large number of pilgrims left Nagpur by Rajdhani Express for darshan of Jain Tirthas.

The pilgrims will have Darshan of Kulpati Ji, 72 Jinalaya, Navgrah Mandir, Krushnagiri, Adoni, Mahalaxmi (Golden Temple), Chaitanyapuri Mandir and Tirupatai Balaji Darshan.

Lalita Ben Kothari (Haste Nisha Kothari) become Sah Sanghapati while organiser and joint organisers were Sanjay Pagaria, Sanjay Doshi, Madhu Bhachavat, Mahendra Lodha and Anil Jain.

