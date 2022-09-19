Nagpur builder booked for cheating flat buyers of Rs 12.90 crore

Advertisement

Nagpur: Builder Shashank Govindrapasad Pandey of Nagpur was booked by Ajni police for duping 22 flat buyers of Rs 12.90 crore. The offence was registered after a preliminary investigation conducted by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW ).

According to police, Pandey (46), a resident of Plot No. 541, Ramdaspeth, and owner of Divyaprayag Construction, constructed Divya Prayag Apartment at Plot No. 23, Wanjari Nagar. He mortgaged 22 flats of the apartment with DHFL Bank. He sold the flats to 22 persons collectively at Rs 12.90 crore in 2013 without informing the buyers about the mortgage agreement with DHFL. It was also recorded in the sale-deed of each flat, police said. He accepted a total of Rs 12.90 crore from 22 flat buyers and Rs 5.51 lakh in the name of maintenance.

When the fraud came to fore, the flat buyers approached the police and lodged a complaint. EOW conducted a thorough investigation in the cheating case and directed Ajni police to register an offence. The case was registered under Sections 406, 418 and 420 of Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rahul Dattatrey Dhabu (44), a resident of Plot No. 334, Dhanalaxmi Plaza, New Subhedar Layout. The case is being investigated by EOW officials.

