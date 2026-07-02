Dr Bhimaraya Metri gets 5-year extension as Director IIM Nagpur

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Nagpur: President Droupadi Murmu has approved the extension of Dr. Bhimaraya Metri for another five-year term as Director of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM N). The letter of approval by the Union Ministry of Education, as per Section 16(2) of the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017 and the rules framed accordingly.

A high-calibre educationist and astute educational administrator, Dr. Bhimaraya Metri has earned plaudits in academic and corporate fields for his leadership qualities. It is under his leadership that IIM Nagpur has risen fast and high in the National Institutional Ranking Framework as the youngest institute to Top 25 bracket. Dr. Metri is the former Director of IIM Tiruchirappalli. Under his dynamic leadership, IIM Tiruchirappalli has catapulted among the league of top business schools in India.

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He has also contributed immensely as Dean at L& T Institute of Project Management Vadodara, IMI New Delhi, MDI Gurgaon and leading research programmes at BITS Pilani. A renowned expert in the area of Project Management & infrastructure, Quality Management and Supply Chain Management, he has numerous research paper and books to his credit apart from being on the editorial advisory boards of several national and international journals.

Currently, Dr. Metri is the member of Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU), He is also serving on the panel of experts for mentoring the Institutes of Eminence (IoE) and also as the Chairman of All India Board of Management Studies, AICTE, New Delhi; Management and Systems Division Council (MSDC); Human resources management and innovation sectional committee of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), New Delhi and AIMA Board of Studies, New Delhi.

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Dr. Metri, serves as a member of the Governing Council of SACON Coimbatore under the MoEFCC, Govt. of India; Honorary Advisor to TNeGA (CEET), Ministry of IT, Govt of Tamil Nadu; Member Management Committee, PMA, India; Chancellor’s Nominee on Academic Council, Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University and many more institutions and universities; Member, Expert Group for implementation of NEP-2020 and has served on the board of Decision Sciences Institute (DSI), Houston, Texas, USA.

Dr. Metri has also served earlier as a member of various national committees of higher education constituted by government and professional bodies. He was Chairman/member of several committees of AICTE, UGC, NBA, UKIERI, AIU, IGNOU, IIM Kozhikode Society, UERC Uttarakhand; Academic council, NIMSME, Hyderabad; PTA for PMGSY projects for Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and IIIC, Govt. of Kerala.

Dr. Metri was leader of the two Indian delegations to Bali, Indonesia for ISO/ TC 260 and to Amersfoort, Netherlands for ISO/ TC 251, for development of international standards. He was the chairman of the International Academic Review Committee for Sultan Qaboos University, Muscat Oman; Foreign expert for HEQAAC (UGC), Nepal; Member, ABMC Accreditation Panel, Osaka, Japan; Member, Eurasia-Pacific Uninet (EPU).

Dr. Metri was the first Indian elected as the Vice President, Asia Pacific Division, Decision Sciences Institute (DSI). He was the Chief Guest for the 55th Convocation of Shivaji University, Anna University and many other engineering and management institutions in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He was also an invited keynote speaker at Pan-African PMC, Cameroon and taught at ESSEC Business School Paris for GMP to Mauritian Business Leaders.

Dr. Metri has trained more than 100 Vice Chancellors of Central, State and deemed Universities in the country. He also has. trained more than 1000 Directors, Deans, Principals and HODs of leading Engineering Institutes including NITs under World Bank assisted project of MHRD-TEQIP to improve the quality of technical education in the country.

Dr. Metri has conducted several board level and top management programmes for the leading public sector organisations. He is profoundly involved with executive education at senior and top management levels including international training with more than 50 leading organizations including MNCs, government, public, private sector and foreign government bodies. Dr. Metri has provided consultancy to various premier organizations such as, NTPC, Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) among others.

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