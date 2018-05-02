Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jan 29th, 2020

    ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Journalists Award’ on January 31

    Nagpur: To mark the 100th centenary year of ‘MookNayak’ the first newspaper started by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Yugandhar Creations,Vandana Sangh, Deekshabhoomi and Lord Buddha Maitree Sangh have jointly organised a programme – ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Journalists Award’- to felicitate journalists from across the country who are following the principles of Dr Ambedkar. The programme will be held on January 31 in the premises of Deekshabhoomi from 5 pm.

    Former minister of Social Justice, Rajkumar Badole is the president of reception committee; senior IAS Officer, Ramesh Thete and Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay will be the special invitees.

    Senior journalist, Baban Walke; senior journalist, S N Vinod; Tarun Bharat Editor, Gajanan Nimdeo; Bhaiyaji Khairkar of Lord Buddha TV; Dr Baban Taiwade of OBC Sangh; C R Sanglikar, businessman from Pune; Pramod Manmode, President of Nirmal group; Vilas Gajghate, Deekshabhoomi Smaraj; Prof Devidas Ghodeswar of Vandana Sangh; Dr Pradeep Aglawe Pradeep Ubale, Amit Meshram from Pimpri Chinchwad; Rahul Rangari of Kautilya Academy, Bhopal; Rajesh Kakde of Jan Surajya Party; Dr Uday Dhabarde, Sudhakar Ingole and Adv Sunil Saudarmal will be the guests on this occasion.

