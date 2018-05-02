Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jan 29th, 2020

    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj

    Nagpur: Persist its stern action against notorious criminal and fraud Santosh Ambekar, Lakadganj police on Wednesday booked him and his one accomplice Nitesh Purushottam Mane, for demanding extortion from a Manewada based man. The accused duo reportedly extracted Rs 55 lakh between April, 2015 and November 2019 by doling out life threats to complainant, Sanjay Natthuji Rahate (49), a resident of Aanad Sagar Apartment, Manewada Road.

    According to police sources, Ambekar threatened Rahate with dire consequences to force him sell his Aanad Sagar Apartment based flat at Rs 55 lakh. However, when Rahate resisted, Mane vigorously brought Mane and his family to registrar’s office and made his sign the deal. With no options in the sight, when Rahate approached Ambekar seeking his money, the accused then reportedly threatened him before demanding extortion money of Rs 5 lakh on gun-point.

    Based on the complaint lodged by Rahate, Lakadganj police have booked accused Ambekar and Mane under Sections 386, 294, 506 (B), 34 read with Sub-Sections 3, 25 of Indian Arms Act and started the probe into matter.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Maharashtra News
    मनपाचे नवे आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे रुजू
    मनपाचे नवे आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे रुजू
    …तर नाईलाजाने राज्य सरकार बरखास्त करावे लागेल; मुनगंटीवारांचा आघाडी सरकारला इशारा
    …तर नाईलाजाने राज्य सरकार बरखास्त करावे लागेल; मुनगंटीवारांचा आघाडी सरकारला इशारा
    Hindi News
    मूकनायक शताब्दी वर्ष पर डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार का होगा आयोजन
    मूकनायक शताब्दी वर्ष पर डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार का होगा आयोजन
    जनता दरबार ; आयुक्त बनाम महापौर
    जनता दरबार ; आयुक्त बनाम महापौर
    Trending News
    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar
    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar
    Nagpur Maha Metro opens first section of Aqua Line from Lokmannya Nagar to Sitabuldi
    Nagpur Maha Metro opens first section of Aqua Line from Lokmannya Nagar to Sitabuldi
    Featured News
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Video: अंततः मुंढे ने नागपुर मनपा का चार्ज संभाला
    Video: अंततः मुंढे ने नागपुर मनपा का चार्ज संभाला
    Trending In Nagpur
    ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Journalists Award’ on January 31
    ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Journalists Award’ on January 31
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    मूकनायक शताब्दी वर्ष पर डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार का होगा आयोजन
    मूकनायक शताब्दी वर्ष पर डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार का होगा आयोजन
    जनता दरबार ; आयुक्त बनाम महापौर
    जनता दरबार ; आयुक्त बनाम महापौर
    मनपाचे नवे आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे रुजू
    मनपाचे नवे आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे रुजू
    Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary is conferred with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal
    Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary is conferred with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal
    Nandanvan (Rajiv Gandhi) ESR on Jan 29 & Kharbi ESR on Jan 31
    Nandanvan (Rajiv Gandhi) ESR on Jan 29 & Kharbi ESR on Jan 31
    24-hours Pench IV WTP shutdown replace a non-functional valve on jan 29
    24-hours Pench IV WTP shutdown replace a non-functional valve on jan 29
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    पर्यावरणाचे संतुलन राखण्‍यासाठी ‘’सिंगल युज प्‍लास्‍टिक’’ चा उपयोग टाळावा -पर्यावरण प्रेमी, श्री निलेश खांडेकर
    पर्यावरणाचे संतुलन राखण्‍यासाठी ‘’सिंगल युज प्‍लास्‍टिक’’ चा उपयोग टाळावा -पर्यावरण प्रेमी, श्री निलेश खांडेकर
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145