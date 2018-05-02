Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj

Nagpur: Persist its stern action against notorious criminal and fraud Santosh Ambekar, Lakadganj police on Wednesday booked him and his one accomplice Nitesh Purushottam Mane, for demanding extortion from a Manewada based man. The accused duo reportedly extracted Rs 55 lakh between April, 2015 and November 2019 by doling out life threats to complainant, Sanjay Natthuji Rahate (49), a resident of Aanad Sagar Apartment, Manewada Road.

According to police sources, Ambekar threatened Rahate with dire consequences to force him sell his Aanad Sagar Apartment based flat at Rs 55 lakh. However, when Rahate resisted, Mane vigorously brought Mane and his family to registrar’s office and made his sign the deal. With no options in the sight, when Rahate approached Ambekar seeking his money, the accused then reportedly threatened him before demanding extortion money of Rs 5 lakh on gun-point.

Based on the complaint lodged by Rahate, Lakadganj police have booked accused Ambekar and Mane under Sections 386, 294, 506 (B), 34 read with Sub-Sections 3, 25 of Indian Arms Act and started the probe into matter.