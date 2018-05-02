Dr. Anup Mukund Marar awarded Intellectual of the year 2019

Rifacimento International is a well-established name publishing reference books in the genre of Who’s Who. They have been compiling and publishing biographies since 1982. Recently they included Nagpur based Dr. Anup Mukund Marar in the award category of Intellectual of the year 2019 for his contribution in field of healthcare sector. They presented a memento and certificate to recognize this endorsement.

Dr. Anup Marar serving as Director of Orange City Hospital & Research Institute since 2000 was earlier associated with Radhikabai Meghe Memorial Medical Trust- Sawangi(Meghe), Wardha as Chief Medical Superintendent and Chief Coordinator. He is associated with many government registered bodies namely Orange City Bahuudesshiya Sanstha, Saraswati Vidyalaya Alumni Association, Dignity for the Dead Foundation, Hospitals Association of Nagpur, Save Merit Save Nation and Poonam Pride Housing Society and is instrumental in proactively designing and promoting ethical responsible business practice health care sector models.

His name has been included in Asia Pacific’s “Who’s Who”, Asian Admirable Achievers and Reference Asia: Asia’s Who’s Who of Men & Women of Achievement. He is also Hon.Advisor, Maharashtra Chapter of Association of Healthcare Providers (India) and Member of Visitors Board, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College. An ISO 9001:2000 Lead Auditor and Certified NABH Assessor; he is also Founder Editor-in- Chief, “Jaivik” Newspaper that propagates moral and ethical values for circulation amongst medical fraternity of Central India.

He owes all his success to his parents & family, Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair, his friends & well-wishers and Nagpur city.