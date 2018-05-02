Celebration of Grandparents and family day at Hello kids Wonder beats Play School

Nagpur.: Grandparents day and family day was celebrated at Hellokids Wonderbeats.The program started off with a welcome speech by faculty member Archana Chaudhri followed by a little dance performance by students.

The children danced to the beats of songs like Nani Teri morni and Dadi amma Dadi amma maan jao.

Family tree Making competition for kids and various games were organized for grandparents and prizes were distributed by principal Mrs.Shobha Khangan and center head Ms.Ashokaa Mondal.

Director Ms.Siddhi Dole appreciated the principal, center head and all the members for organizing such an event.