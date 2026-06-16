DPS MIHAN Students Shine Globally, Represent India at CERN After Bose Beam Line Challenge Success

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In an inspiring example of school-level innovation being recognised on the international stage, five students from DPS MIHAN’s team, Nanostromers, who won the prestigious Synergy Award in the schools category at the Bose Beam Line Challenge -2025, organised by the LifeLab Foundation, represented the nation on the international platform with a visit to the CERN Labs in Switzerland.

The School President and Pro-Vice Chairperson, Ms Tulika Kedia, and the Director, Ms Savita Jaiswal, expressed their immense pride and happiness at this remarkable achievement by the students. They congratulated the mentors and the Principal, Ms Nidhi Yadav, for their dedicated efforts in fostering a culture of research, innovation, and scientific inquiry within the school, inspiring students to explore, create, and excel beyond conventional learning. They also congratulated Ms Manya Johare and Ms Avantika Singh of Team Oncohadronix of DPS Kamptee for receiving the Future Builder Award in the School category.

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The Bose Beam Line Challenge (BBLC) is an innovative competition that empowers school students (Grades 8–12) and undergraduates to design real-world experiments using particle accelerators and beamlines. A total of 37 teams from South Asia participated in the competition. Among them, team Nanostormers secured 4th position in South Asia and 2nd position in India, while also winning the Synergy Award in the Schools Category.

The team of innovators from DPS MIHAN, comprising Sweshtika S, Uddesh Gadge, Varad Sane, Rayan Konde, and Jaskirat Bagga, presented the project Deep-Tissue NIR-Activated Microrobots for Biomedical Interventions, reflecting an ambitious and socially relevant scientific idea. The proposal explored the use of gold nanorods, responsive hydrogels, and tunable NIR beamline actuation for potential biomedical applications such as targeted drug delivery and blockage removal.

As part of the award, the team was invited to visit CERN, Geneva, Switzerland, from 7th to 13th June 2026. The members got the opportunity to learn CERN’s groundbreaking research by Philips Mathew, a visit to the Synchrotron Facility to understand the evolution and working of particle accelerator, a Tour of the ATLAS Visitor Centre, home to the discovery of the Higgs Boson and Nobel Prize-winning research, and insight into the role of data science and computing in modern nuclear physics along with interactions with several physicists working there. The students were also given hands-on lab where students built their own cloud chambers. They learned how to set up the apparatus and directly observed ionization tracks from particles like alpha particles, muons, and electrons.

Principal Ms Nidhi Yadav expressed happiness that the students have shown imagination, persistence, and the ability to turn a bold scientific idea for the welfare of mankind, underscoring DPS MIHAN’s commitment to innovation-led learning, research orientation, and opportunities that connect students with global scientific ecosystems under the able guidance of the President and Pro-Vice Chairperson, Ms Tulika Kedia.

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