DPS Mihan Skater Shines In CBSE Nationals

Master S. J. Kirthick of Delhi Public School MIHAN brought laurels to the school at CBSE National Games hosted at Gurugram, HARYANA. He excelled in both the events , 500 meters and 1000 meters and bagged Silver and Bronze medals respectively. Earlier, in the CBSE Zonal which was held in Belgavi, KARNATAKA, Kirthick bagged 2 silvers in the same categories and got qualified for the CBSE Nationals.

Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director DPS MIHAN & Kamptee Road congratulated the winner and the Sports Department and gave her blessings to the budding Skater for the forthcoming competitions.

