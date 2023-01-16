After 41 years, Nagpur to host Indian Pharmaceutical Congress from Jan 20

Nagpur: The 72nd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) has been jointly organised by Indian Pharmaceutical Congress Association (IPCA) and Department of Pharmaceutical Science, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU). The IPC will be held from January 20 to 22, at Jamnalal Bajaj Administrative Building, RTMNU, Amravati Road.

“The theme of the 72nd IPC is ‘Access to Quality and Affordable Medical Products’. The three-day Congress is being organised after two years of COVID-19 pandemic and it is after 41 years that Nagpur has again got the honour to host this event,” said Ravleen Khurana, at a press conference held at Press Club on Sunday. On January 20, the programme will be inaugurated at the hands of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Road Transport and Highways. Dr Ajit Singh, Chairman, ACG Capsules Limited; Dr Venugopal Somani, DGCI, Government of India will be prominently present at the event.

It is a congregation of more than 10,000 Pharma professionals from the country. The objective of the Congress is to bring together academicians, scientists, industrialists, and experts from different parts of the country to exchange knowledge of the field. The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of IPC has organised a CEO conclave where more than 20 Chairmen, CEOs, and MDs from industries will meet to discuss the future plans and opportunities in the field of pharmaceuticals for the society with Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister and Patron, IPC.

Various events such as Medical Devices Expo, Scientific sessions on BlockChain Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Automation in Pharma Industry, HVAC/Track and Trace mechanism, MSME, Manufacturing and packaging industries, API and Excipient, Nanotechnology , Biotechnology, Pharmacovigilance, Pharmacoeconomics, Pharmacogenomics, Medical Coding, Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs, Geriatric and Paediatric Medicare, Cosmeceuticals, and Nutraceutical, Personalized healthcare, IPR, CRO, Biosimilars, Cancer Research, Naturals Biotech, and HR Conclave are organised.

IPC plans to host 39 lectures under 13 symposia and plenary sessions. 85 resource persons have already consented to deliver speeches. Post-inauguration, a Presidential Symposium on ‘Access to quality and affordable medical products’ will be conducted. Other symposiums like ‘Medical Device Industry: Vision 2030’, ‘Advancement in Pharmaceutical Technology and DDS’,‘DigitalTherapeutics and Regulatory Affairs: Dynamics, ‘Drug Discovery: Breakthroughs and Emerging Trends’, ‘Emerging Infectious Diseases’, Transforming Pharmacy Profession: FIP development goals’, ‘CPA and AAiPS’, ‘Cancer Research: Tumour Targeting and Treatment’ by eminent personalities from the industry.

The exclusive part of the conference is the panel discussion by PFIZER Innovation, Global R&D- India’s perspective by Dr Sharad Goswami, Senior Director Public Affairs, Pfizer. Another highlight of the conference is the HR conclave. The symposiums and plenary session is going to continue on January 21 and 22.

