Evil act: Man poisons minor son, daughter; commits suicide in Nagpur



While the 7-year old daughter died, the 12-year old son is battling for life in GMCH

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a man committed suicide before poisoning his 12-year old son and 7-year old daughter. The daughter died while the son is battling for life in GMCH. The sensational incident took place in Nagpur’s Wathoda police jurisdiction on Sunday, January 15.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj Ashok Bele (45) and Tanishka Manoj Bele (7), residents of Plot No. 79, Nagoba Galli, Vaishnav Nagar, Wathoda. The 12-year old son Prince Manoj Bele has been admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement

According to police, following domestic issues, the deceased Manoj Bele and his wife Priya had been staying separately. According to the settlement, the children Prince and Tanishka were staying with their mother. But every Sunday, both the kids visited their father to meet him. On Sunday, January 15, too, the 12-year old Prince and the 7-year old Tanishka went to the house of their father who had an evil plan in his mind.

Manoj offered food mixed with some poisonous stuff to his son and daughter with the intention to kill them. He also tried to strangulate them when both the kids were unconscious. Assuming they were dead, Manoj later ended his life by hanging to the wooden raft of the ceiling in his house. The incident came to notice when Raju Marotrao Talhar, the grandfather of the two kids, came to Manoj’s house to take them to their mother’s house. He immediately rushed Prince and Tanishka to GMCH. While Tanishka died during treatment, Prince is battling for life.

Wathoda API Thorat, based on a complaint of Raju Marotrao Talhar (55), resident of Sarvoday Society, Wathoda, registered an offence under Sections 302, 307 of the IPC and investigating the matter.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement