Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day Custody In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

A Delhi court today sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for five days, a day after he was arrested in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

A businessman had given ₹ 3 crore to Mr Singh and this sum was part of the money trail in Delhi liquor policy case, the ED told the court.

The ED’s submission was based on the statements of Delhi businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused in the liquor policy case who has now turned an approver.

The ED told the court that it has seized digital evidence from the AAP MP’s premises and would confront him. It alleged that the money was delivered by Sarvesh, an employee of Arora. “There is a direct link to proceeds of crime,” the ED counsel told the court.

Sanjay Singh’s counsel said Arora is an accused who has turned an approver. “Dinesh Arora was arrested by the same ED. Now he has turned approver,” he said, adding that Mr Singh has never been summoned in the case earlier.

“ED is saying they have conducted 239 searches. Is the ED saying that they are going to confront Sanjay Singh with the evidence collected from 239 searches?” his counsel asked.

Responding to why Mr Singh has been arrested now, the ED said Arora’s statement about giving ₹ 2 crore to the AAP leader was recorded in August.

