DPS MIHAN organises Garba Nights for students

Nagpur: To celebrate the Navratri festival and to let the students know the relevance of Garba during Navratri, Garba Nights was organised in Delhi Public School MIHAN on September 28 and 29.The objective of organising Garba was to let the students know that it is performed on all nine days of Navratri to honour, worship and celebrate the feminine form of divinity. More than 200 students participated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm in the festival.

The girls wore the traditional Ghagra Choli and boys wore the kedia and kurta pajama. Best Dancer and Best Costume for girls and boys were given on both the days of the event. The Dance, Music and Arts department with the help of the teaching staff took efforts to make this event a grand success.

The Principal of DPS MIHAN Nidhi Yadav appreciated the students for their enthusiastic response for the event.

