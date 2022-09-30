NMC offer: Set up EV charging stations, get 2% rebate in Property Tax

The civic body has announced the tax incentive to builders, housing societies and individuals for setting up electric vehicle charging stations

Nagpur: Aimed at tackling climate change and promoting alternative energy, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced a 2% rebate in Property Tax to builders, housing societies and individuals for setting up electric vehicle charging stations, according to reports in local media.

NMC has already been offering a 10% rebate in property tax for houses adopting at least one of the four eco-friendly projects — producing compost from garbage, rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment and reuse, and solar or any type of renewable power.

While electric vehicles are making inroads, to push the fence-sitters, the civic body has decided to offer the deal under the State Government’s Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021. The 2 per cent rebate in property tax will be excluding the State Government cess, states a decision announced by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B. According to the order, individuals will get a 2% rebate in property tax if they set up charging stations for their own vehicles and make the facility available to owners of other electric vehicles.

According to reports, the properties in the NMC area where the property owners/institutions have set up charging stations for electric vehicles can also avail the benefit under this policy. The Property Tax Department has issued a notification about the rebate for promotion of electric charging stations. As per the policy, the charging station should be set up for one’s own vehicle at a place where traffic will not be obstructed in one’s own property. If the charging facility is provided for other electric vehicles, the property owners concerned will be given 2 per cent rebate in the Property Tax.

Apart from this, if the facility of electric vehicle charging is provided to the members under the shared facilities in the housing society, the respective landholder in the respective flat/apartment will be entitled for 2.5 per cent rebate, excluding the Government share in the Tax in the land-based property tax.

NMC has further stated, housing societies can opt for setting up electric vehicle charging facility on commercial basis in their premises, except the same should not be located in the main parking lot but at other open space within premises. In such cases, the societies will be assessed on domestic rate and not on commercial rate. So, housing societies can use surplus vacant space for commercial purposes and also get concessions in Property Tax. The Municipal Commissioner has appealed to housing societies to avail benefit.

