Bad news for loan borrowers: RBI hikes Repo Rate by 50 basis points to 5.90%

New Delhi: In a move that will raise borrowing costs for corporates and individuals even further, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das hiked Repo Rate by 50 basis points to 5.90 percent on Friday.

Repo is the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends funds to commercial banks when needed. It is a tool that the central bank uses to control inflation. This is the third hike since the beginning of the current financial year, taking the rate back to pre-pandemic levels in order to tame the inflationary pressure, according to media reports.

Advertisement