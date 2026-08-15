DPS MIHAN Nagpur Celebrates 80th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervour

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Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS), MIHAN, Nagpur celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day with enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and a strong message of youth-led nation-building.

The programme began with the rendering of the National Song, followed by the flag hoisting by Chief Guest Colonel (Dr.) Ivan Singh (Retd.), an Indian Army veteran, entrepreneur and social worker. The gathering then stood in solemn respect for the National Anthem, followed by the Maharashtra State Song and a song celebrating the national flag.

President and Pro Vice-Chairperson Ms Tulika Kedia and Director Ms Savita Jaiswal joined the ceremony online and extended their Independence Day greetings to the school community.

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Addressing the gathering, Colonel (Dr.) Ivan Singh emphasised the role of young people in shaping India’s future through talent, character and responsible citizenship. He also highlighted the important role of teachers in guiding and nurturing young minds.

Principal Ms Nidhi Yadav urged students to remain rooted in Indian culture and contribute to nation-building with compassion, kindness and a sense of responsibility.

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The celebrations also featured the House Trophy and Scholar Badge Distribution Ceremony, honouring students who demonstrated consistent academic excellence over three years. The awards recognised their perseverance, discipline and commitment to excellence.

The cultural programme showcased India’s rich heritage through a graceful Bharatanatyam performance, followed by a soulful poem recitation on The Dawn of Freedom and an energetic patriotic song.

The highlight of the programme was a powerful Nukkad Natak, which delivered a strong message on freedom from social evils and the need to build a stronger nation through patriotism and responsible citizenship. The performance received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The Independence Day celebration also marked 150 years of Vande Mataram, making the occasion a significant expression of patriotism, talent and discipline. From the flag hoisting to the cultural performances and Nukkad Natak, the programme reflected the spirit of national pride and the responsibilities of the younger generation.

The celebration concluded with a message aligned with the national vision of “Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047”, with students paying tribute to the nation’s freedom fighters and reaffirming their commitment to building a stronger, united India.

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