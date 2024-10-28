DPS MIHAN holds a successful Career Fair 2.0

Advertisement

The Career Fair 2.0 at DPS MIHAN was an enlightening conclave filled with informative sessions, one-on-one engaging conversations, and valuable connections.

The fair was held on 26 October ‘24 giving students of Grades IX-XII an opportunity to explore diverse programs, meet potential mentors, and take the next step in their academic journey with leading universities.

The most highly ranked and sought after universities such as Lovely Professional University, Symbiosis University, Flame University among 16 others provided students with in-depth insights about their desired program and guided them on the admissions process, making them ready for the next step in their academic journey.

This fair also empowered the students to understand the demands of the Global Community and be prepared with skills required for the same. Parents and students attended the interactive fair in large numbers and appreciated the initiative taken by the school management for organising such an event.