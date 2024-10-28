DPS MIHAN Undertakes UMEED Donation Drive

Advertisement

A donation drive named ‘UMEED’ meaning hope, was organised by Delhi Public school, MIHAN starting from 17th October to 24th October. The donations were made to AASTHA SHELTER, a rehabilitation centre for beggars who are in need of basic needs to lead a life with dignity.

It was an 8 day long program wherein students were asked to bring whatever they could donate like non-perishable eatables, cereals, pulses in a small amount and necessary needs like clothes and footwear. Tremendous response was given to the drive by the students and the staff and their active participation led to the successful collection of many materials to be handed over to AASTHA SHELTER.

Today’s Rate Mon 28 Oct. 2024 Gold 24 KT 78,500 /- Gold 22 KT 73,000 /- Silver / Kg 96800 /- Platinum 44000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Advertisement

To bring happiness to the destitute students also contributed Diyas in connection with the upcoming Diwali festival. The donation drive was a success as it helped in creating awareness amongst the students the needs of the downtrodden.

The school’s objective of service to the society is ably guided by the President and Pro-vice Chairperson Ms. Tulika Kedia and the Director Ms. Savita Jaiswal who believe that these activities provide the students an opportunity to learn valuable life skills.