Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Feb 13th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Cops should be allowed to sit during VIP visits, rallies: Pawar

    Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has written a letter to Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh saying that the police staff on duty during VIP visits and rallies should be allowed to sit.

    Pawar said the home department should frame guidelines about making it mandatory for the organisers of the events to make chairs available for the police.

    Members of the police staff have to stand for hours during the VIP visits and rallies, Pawar said in the letter dated February 10.

    “They face immense stress for crowd control, maintaining law and order, security during the arrival and departure of VIPs,” he said.

    “During bandobast, police need to be alert. But the police staff, including women constables and senior officers, should be allowed to sit when public meetings are going on peacefully,” he said.

    Happening Nagpur
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Birthdays at Work are momentous than at Party says, Sherlyn Chopra
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crazy man stabs his teenage daughter in Pachpaoli
    Crazy man stabs his teenage daughter in Pachpaoli
    Rs 78,500 stolen from two ATMs in Old Kamptee
    Rs 78,500 stolen from two ATMs in Old Kamptee
    Maharashtra News
    शहरात एकच नियोजन प्राधिकरण हवे : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    शहरात एकच नियोजन प्राधिकरण हवे : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    वीज चोरी प्रकरणी ग्राहकाला ९४०० रुपये दंड
    वीज चोरी प्रकरणी ग्राहकाला ९४०० रुपये दंड
    Hindi News
    गोंदियाः डिजिटल शिक्षा देगा बेहतर कल अच्छी शिक्षा और संस्कार करेगी न.प. विद्यार्थियों के सपने साकार
    गोंदियाः डिजिटल शिक्षा देगा बेहतर कल अच्छी शिक्षा और संस्कार करेगी न.प. विद्यार्थियों के सपने साकार
    नासुप्र को पुनर्जीवित करने के खिलाफ सर्वपक्षीय नगरसेवक
    नासुप्र को पुनर्जीवित करने के खिलाफ सर्वपक्षीय नगरसेवक
    Trending News
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Video: Female doctor escapes suspected acid attack in Saoner
    Encounter with tiger during Tadoba Jungle Safari
    Encounter with tiger during Tadoba Jungle Safari
    Featured News
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Marathi to be made mandatory in all the schools of Maharashtra up to class 10
    Marathi to be made mandatory in all the schools of Maharashtra up to class 10
    Trending In Nagpur
    ‘Raman Festival of Innovation’
    ‘Raman Festival of Innovation’
    Babbu Galaxy Hotel owner, one other booked for stealing electric goods
    Babbu Galaxy Hotel owner, one other booked for stealing electric goods
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Wild kill: Maharashtra tops in human deaths in tiger attacks
    Bike-borne gang robs two men in Pardi
    Bike-borne gang robs two men in Pardi
    Teenage girl kidnapped in Wadi, taken to either Bihar or Gujarat?
    Teenage girl kidnapped in Wadi, taken to either Bihar or Gujarat?
    Crazy man stabs his teenage daughter in Pachpaoli
    Crazy man stabs his teenage daughter in Pachpaoli
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    युवाओ को रोजगार और स्वयंरोजगार के मिलेंगे मौके : अनिल सोले
    Manufacturing of Rafale fighter jet parts begins at Nagpur facility
    Manufacturing of Rafale fighter jet parts begins at Nagpur facility
    सावनेर में महिला डॉक्टर पर एसिड हमला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
    सावनेर में महिला डॉक्टर पर एसिड हमला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Video : सावनेर येथे एका महिला डॉक्टरवर अ‍ॅसिड हल्ला
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145