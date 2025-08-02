“One Fine Studio” Debuts in Nagpur with Tanya Kapoor’s Glamorous Touch

Advertisement



Nagpur: The city welcomed its first curated lifestyle exhibition space — One Fine Studio — with a stylish inauguration by renowned fashion influencer Tanya Kapoor.

Brimming with elegance and artistic flair, the space is a vibrant hub for art, fashion, creativity, and workshops. Launched by Shika Arts, this new venture marks their foray into curated experiences and community-driven showcases.

Speaking at the event, Tanya Kapoor said, “One Fine Studio brings a refreshing vibe to the city — a space where aesthetics and artistry meet. It’s truly inspiring.”

For further enquiries and booking -contact 7219669667