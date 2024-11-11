DPS MIHAN Concludes MIMUN 4.0 Valedictory Ceremony with Grandeur

Advertisement

Nagpur- The Valedictory Ceremony of MIMUN 4.0 at DPS MIHAN was celebrated with great enthusiasm on November 10, 2024, in the school’s elegant A.V. Hall. Centered on the theme “Solutions through Symposium, Sustainability, and Solidarity” and aligned with the SDGs 2030, the two-day event brought together 220 young delegates from 50 institutions across the state. The participants engaged in debates, honing their diplomatic skills to propose real-world solutions for global challenges. Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and Kamptee Road Nagpur, and Director Ms. Savita Jaiswal, attended online, congratulating the delegates on making MIMUN 4.0 a remarkable success.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Mithilesh Vazalwar, CEO and Director of Corridor Seven Coffee Roasters, inspired the young delegates by sharing insights from his journey in sustainable entrepreneurship. He encouraged the students to focus on consistent efforts rather than just results, drawing from his experiences in building a sustainable coffee business. Principal Ms. Nidhi Yadav expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and hoped the conference provided the delegates with valuable exposure to collaboration, diplomacy, and the importance of inclusivity.

Outstanding delegates were honored for their exceptional participation, including Mst. Sanskar Biradkar (UNHRC), Mst. Nimish Janai (WHO), Mst. Neil Ganguly (UNICEF), Mst. Nihar Nilatkar (HCC), Mst. Shaurya Jaiswal (Lok Sabha), Ms. Anvi Shrivastava (UNCSW), Ms. Spandana Bansod (ECOFIN), and Mst. Aaryan Dongre (JUJUTSU-KAISEN).

The ceremony’s highlight was an enchanting dance performance by the school’s troupe, complemented by a lively band during the opening ceremony, adding vibrance and energy to this grand event.