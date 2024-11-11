Thieves Steal 118 Night Lamps from Nagpur’s VIP Road

Advertisement

Nagpur: The beautification efforts for Nagpur’s ‘C-20’ summit, which took place a few months ago, are now facing serious setbacks as parts of the decorative infrastructure have been stolen or damaged. On the VIP Road, which was lined with decorative night lamps for the event, around 118 night lamps have reportedly been stolen, highlighting a lapse in oversight.

The ‘C-20’ conference, held as part of the ‘G-20’ events, had prompted extensive beautification to impress international visitors. Major routes, including VIP Road, were adorned with lights and decorations, incurring significant expenses. However, following the conclusion of the summit, maintenance and security seem to have dwindled, leading to the current decline.

According to reports, over 134 night lamps were installed along the road between Vanamati and Alankar Talkies. Yet, social activist Manish Chandekar revealed that thieves have uprooted approximately 118 of these lamps, along with their poles. Despite these incidents, authorities have yet to address the issue effectively, raising questions about the city’s public asset management and security measures.

Today’s Rate Mon 11 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,300 /- Gold 22 KT 72,900 /- Silver / Kg 91,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This theft has underscored the need for stronger security and vigilance to protect public property and maintain the city’s infrastructure.