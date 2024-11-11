Grand Diwali Celebration at Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Diwali Celebration and Felicitation Ceremony of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), Vidarbha’s premier trade organization representing over 1.3 million traders, took place on November 9, 2024, at Rajwada Palace, Gandhi Sagar. In his address, Chamber President Mr. Arjundas Ahuja urged the upcoming government to abolish the Local Body Tax (LBT) department, which continues to burden traders despite being officially discontinued by the state in 2015-16.

During the event, NVCC honored several distinguished members of the business community with awards. Mr. Amirullah Khan (Director – Khan Steel Center Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Sudarshan Shende (Director – Vitoba Healthcare & Research Pvt. Ltd.), and Mr. Jagdish Mihani (Director – Ashoka Industries) received the “Maharashtra Bhushan Award” for their contributions to business and society. Mr. Laxmichand Thawani (Director – Novelty Marketing) and Mr. Pahilaj Sachani (Director – Ganesh Builders) were honored with the “Lifetime Achievement Award,” while Ms. Shweta Chopra (Director – Indulgence) received the “Women Entrepreneur Award.” Additionally, Mr. Sagar Ahuja (Director – Ahuja Pen Mart), Mr. Ashish Kewalramani (Director – Ashish NX), and Mr. Jeetu Belani (Director – Maan Medicles Pvt. Ltd.) were recognized with the “Youth Entrepreneur Award.”

President Mr. Ahuja highlighted the detrimental impact of increasing e-commerce on local businesses and emphasized the need for traders to support each other to sustain traditional businesses. He also called on the government to impose checks on e-commerce to ensure local businesses are not adversely affected.

Today’s Rate Mon 11 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,300 /- Gold 22 KT 72,900 /- Silver / Kg 91,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As a special part of the evening, NVCC recognized the appointment of Mr. Rajwantpal Singh Tuli, Director and Joint Secretary of NVCC, to the Maharashtra State Punjabi Literature Academy. Additionally, Mr. Razzaq Patel was honored for taking responsibility for three orphaned children, showcasing his commitment to social service.

Mr. Ahuja concluded by encouraging all members to vote in the upcoming Maharashtra state elections on November 20, 2024, to form a government that prioritizes the interests of the trading community.

The ceremony saw the participation of notable dignitaries, past presidents, and local leaders, who extended their Diwali greetings and wished for the prosperity of Vidarbha’s trade community.