DPS MIHAN celebrates World Animal Welfare Day

Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN celebrated World Animal Welfare Day through a special assembly conducted by Class III-A recently.

Children were made aware that World Animal Day is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare celebrated on October 4 every year.

The students depicted how the humans have encroached upon the habitat of animals and pushed them to the verge of extinction. They conveyed the message that we need to be sensitive and thoughtful towards animals, and stressed upon the values of empathy and kindness.

The students also introduced the new word for the day “extinct” along with its meaning and correct usage.