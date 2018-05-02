Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Oct 10th, 2019

DPS MIHAN celebrates World Animal Welfare Day

Nagpur: Delhi Public School (DPS) MIHAN celebrated World Animal Welfare Day through a special assembly conducted by Class III-A recently.

Children were made aware that World Animal Day is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare celebrated on October 4 every year.

The students depicted how the humans have encroached upon the habitat of animals and pushed them to the verge of extinction. They conveyed the message that we need to be sensitive and thoughtful towards animals, and stressed upon the values of empathy and kindness.

The students also introduced the new word for the day “extinct” along with its meaning and correct usage.

Happening Nagpur
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
I will be the perfect choice for Govinda’s biopic: Krushna Abhishek
I will be the perfect choice for Govinda’s biopic: Krushna Abhishek
Nagpur Crime News
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Maharashtra News
देशात नरेंद्र राज्यात देवेंद्रने जनतेची केली खरी सेवा: पियुष गोयल
देशात नरेंद्र राज्यात देवेंद्रने जनतेची केली खरी सेवा: पियुष गोयल
मोरबी टाईल्स च्या मजुराचा टाईल्स कडप्याखाली दबल्याने मृत्यु
मोरबी टाईल्स च्या मजुराचा टाईल्स कडप्याखाली दबल्याने मृत्यु
Hindi News
सत्ता से पैसा – पैसे से सत्ता का फंडा, इस मर्तबा दिख रहा कमजोर
सत्ता से पैसा – पैसे से सत्ता का फंडा, इस मर्तबा दिख रहा कमजोर
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
Trending News
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
State’s 3 power companies ‘sinking’ under Rs 72,452 cr loan burden
State’s 3 power companies ‘sinking’ under Rs 72,452 cr loan burden
Featured News
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
‘Tamasha’: Kharge mocks Rajnath’s shastra puja
‘Tamasha’: Kharge mocks Rajnath’s shastra puja
Trending In Nagpur
One more hardcore goon Ganjya Chavan detained under MPDA Act
One more hardcore goon Ganjya Chavan detained under MPDA Act
Buddha Dhamma is a gift of India to the world, says Union Minister Rijiju
Buddha Dhamma is a gift of India to the world, says Union Minister Rijiju
24-hrs Kanhan WTP Shutdown to plug major leakages on Oct. 12
24-hrs Kanhan WTP Shutdown to plug major leakages on Oct. 12
माझी उमेदवारी मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या पराभवासाठी- डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
माझी उमेदवारी मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या पराभवासाठी- डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
पुलक मंच परिवार को अवार्ड
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Truck crushes woman to death in Hudkeshwar
Clean task: NMC collects 475 tonnes of garbage from Deekshabhoomi in 3 days
Clean task: NMC collects 475 tonnes of garbage from Deekshabhoomi in 3 days
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Manager of Babbu’s Galaxy Restaurant rapes waiter on marriage pretext, booked
Woman steals man’s bag containing Rs 42,500 at Care Hospital in Dhantoli
Woman steals man’s bag containing Rs 42,500 at Care Hospital in Dhantoli
Driver dupes MIDC- based Murli Agro Company of Rs 7.13 lakh
Driver dupes MIDC- based Murli Agro Company of Rs 7.13 lakh
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145