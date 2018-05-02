DPS Lava enters third phase of Weaving Magic

Storytelling is an art with which you can instill values and create an amazing world for the listeners. Weaving Magic an initiative by DPS Varanasi, Nashik and Lava Nagpur enraptured one and all today.

The third episode had GeetaRamanujam, a veteran trainer, and story coach who has an experience of 22 years in the field of Storytelling. She has also established and founded the Academy of Storytelling, the only globally recognized Academy for Storytelling -‘Kathalaya’ in the World.

Storytelling for her is a passion. From the word go she enthralled the audience with her flawless style of narrating a story and the icing on the cake was her Japanese songs which were integrated into the story with such ease.

The audience was bowled over by her effortless narration of the story of a‘Frog and aTortoise’ from the Hitopadesha, a Japanese folk tale ‘Takada and Tooshibo’ and her endearing hand puppets, especially Tutoo.