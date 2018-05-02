Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Sep 3rd, 2020
    BCCI contingent member tests positive for COVID-19

    A member of the BCCI contingent, which is here to oversee the conduct of IPL, has tested positive for COVID-19, a league source told media on Thursday. The event is scheduled to start on September 19.

    “There is one positive case in the BCCI contingent. I can’t tell you whether it’s from cricket operations team or the medical team. But testing is on and everyone else is healthy and asymptomatic,” a senior IPL official told media on conditions of anonymity.

    “There is no cause for concern,” he added. The development comes after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, tested positive for the dreaded virus last week. They are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

