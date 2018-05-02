DPS lava conducts 6th edition of Breaking Barriers with Kuldip Yadav

Delhi Public School Varanasi, Nashik and Lava Nagpur have used the virtual space to connect with their students and the parent community through a series of webinars titled BREAKING BARRIERS. The idea is to foster creativity and learning. BREAKING BARRIERS is an initiative to present varied thoughts and perspectives so that students understand the world better today, and in the future too.

The sixth edition of the webinar series was moderated by Ms. AnupumaSagdeo, the Principal of Delhi Public School Lava Nagpur. Aarush Das Bansiwal, LakshyaRawtani and AditiRane of DPS Lava, Varanasi and Nashik respectively had interesting questions for the celebrated guest.

The guest was none other than KULDEEP YADAV – the first Chinaman that India has produced, the new face of Indian spin bowling.

KuldeepYadav, the Whirlwind Wicket Taker, answered all questions readily and candidly. He spoke of his struggles and triumphs. He urged young cricketers to keep working on their game, practice every day, better their fielding, bowling and batting skills and never give up or let go. It is very important, he said, to train only under one coach. He becomes your guide and mentor for he knows your game best.

Cricket, said KuldeepYadav, has taught him humility, self-discipline, self-belief and perseverance. In his message he asked all young cricketers to balance academics with cricket coaching; for education is what adds brilliance to your persona; without education one is like an uncut diamond.

In India cricket is a religion and cricketers are as popular as movie stars. Many a youngster aspires to don the ‘Blue Jersey’. Today’s interaction with KuldeepYadav told them that the road ahead is long and not easy. But if you have the grit, the single minded determination, humility, self- discipline and the readiness to work hard, success will be yours.