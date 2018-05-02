Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 22nd, 2020

    DPS lava conducts 6th edition of Breaking Barriers with Kuldip Yadav

    Delhi Public School Varanasi, Nashik and Lava Nagpur have used the virtual space to connect with their students and the parent community through a series of webinars titled BREAKING BARRIERS. The idea is to foster creativity and learning. BREAKING BARRIERS is an initiative to present varied thoughts and perspectives so that students understand the world better today, and in the future too.

    The sixth edition of the webinar series was moderated by Ms. AnupumaSagdeo, the Principal of Delhi Public School Lava Nagpur. Aarush Das Bansiwal, LakshyaRawtani and AditiRane of DPS Lava, Varanasi and Nashik respectively had interesting questions for the celebrated guest.

    The guest was none other than KULDEEP YADAV – the first Chinaman that India has produced, the new face of Indian spin bowling.

    KuldeepYadav, the Whirlwind Wicket Taker, answered all questions readily and candidly. He spoke of his struggles and triumphs. He urged young cricketers to keep working on their game, practice every day, better their fielding, bowling and batting skills and never give up or let go. It is very important, he said, to train only under one coach. He becomes your guide and mentor for he knows your game best.

    Cricket, said KuldeepYadav, has taught him humility, self-discipline, self-belief and perseverance. In his message he asked all young cricketers to balance academics with cricket coaching; for education is what adds brilliance to your persona; without education one is like an uncut diamond.

    In India cricket is a religion and cricketers are as popular as movie stars. Many a youngster aspires to don the ‘Blue Jersey’. Today’s interaction with KuldeepYadav told them that the road ahead is long and not easy. But if you have the grit, the single minded determination, humility, self- discipline and the readiness to work hard, success will be yours.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Nagpur Crime News
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Maharashtra News
    कोराना विषाणूला नियंत्रणात आणण्यासाठी युद्धपातळीवर प्रयत्न करा;निधी कमी पडू देणार नाही – अजित पवार
    कोराना विषाणूला नियंत्रणात आणण्यासाठी युद्धपातळीवर प्रयत्न करा;निधी कमी पडू देणार नाही – अजित पवार
    भाजपने वेळ व काळाचे भान ठेवावे : राष्ट्रवादी जिल्हा अध्यक्ष नागपूर ग्रामीण शिवराज बाबा गुजर
    भाजपने वेळ व काळाचे भान ठेवावे : राष्ट्रवादी जिल्हा अध्यक्ष नागपूर ग्रामीण शिवराज बाबा गुजर
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया बाजार : छोड़ो कल की बातें, नए नियम-आदेश लागू
    गोंदिया बाजार : छोड़ो कल की बातें, नए नियम-आदेश लागू
    पाकिस्तान में बड़ा विमान हादसा, रिहायशी इलाके में गिरा प्लेन, 98 लोग थे सवार
    पाकिस्तान में बड़ा विमान हादसा, रिहायशी इलाके में गिरा प्लेन, 98 लोग थे सवार
    Trending News
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    Featured News
    Maharashtra to Take Over 80% Beds in Private Hospitals For Covid-19, Caps Costs
    Maharashtra to Take Over 80% Beds in Private Hospitals For Covid-19, Caps Costs
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Round Table 83 aid cops of Hingna Police Station’s noble gesture
    Nagpur Round Table 83 aid cops of Hingna Police Station’s noble gesture
    Two months straight ‘work from home’ taking toll on employees’ personal, professional lives
    Two months straight ‘work from home’ taking toll on employees’ personal, professional lives
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Covid relief to artisans making idols for Ganeshotsav
    Covid relief to artisans making idols for Ganeshotsav
    Sakkardara Lake goes dry amid rising temperatures
    Sakkardara Lake goes dry amid rising temperatures
    Lockdown: HC rejects Arun Gawli’s plea for parole extension
    Lockdown: HC rejects Arun Gawli’s plea for parole extension
    HC refuses to stay order declaring Nagpur as COVID-19 red zone
    HC refuses to stay order declaring Nagpur as COVID-19 red zone
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Covid 19: CIROWA donates Rs.1.5 lakh to PM & CM Maharashtra relief funds.
    Covid 19: CIROWA donates Rs.1.5 lakh to PM & CM Maharashtra relief funds.
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145