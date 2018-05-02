Nagpur Round Table 83 aid cops of Hingna Police Station’s noble gesture

Nagpur: This lockdown initiated to control the pandemic COVID-19 caused various miseries and harrowing experiences. While it served in containing the virus from spreading, many (especially poor, daily wage-workers) suffered hunger. With no source of income, many families had to go hungry. It was only because of philanthropic organizations which came forward and initiated distribution of food and other daily needs goods to these poor and needy in various locations that many could survive.

Amazing examples of “being humane”, that transcended socio-economic status in random acts of kindness was witnessed.

The policemen carrying out their duty to maintain law and order are often at the receiving end of the wrath of people who break the law. However, in a rare act of care and concern, the cops attached to Hingna Police Station, going beyond their call of duty garnered funds, contributed from their own pockets and started distributing food packets to a large number of poor and needy people living in their jurisdiction.

Nagpur Round Table 83, a Table under the umbrella organization of Round Table India, continues its support during the difficult times of lockdown. There are various organizations which are working on ground level and delivering food to the needy.

Nagpur Round Table 83 joined hands with Hingna Police Station personnel and donated 70 litres of Hand Sanitizers, 150 kilograms of Rice, 30kgs of Pulses (Daal) and 24 litres of Cooking Oil in their endeavor to serve the poor.

Nagpur Round Table 83 would also like to thank the office of Deputy Divisional Commissioner Nagpur, State Excise Maharashtra and Pernod Ricard for their contribution of Sanitizers for this noble cause.