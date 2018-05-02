Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 22nd, 2020

    Nagpur Round Table 83 aid cops of Hingna Police Station’s noble gesture

    Nagpur: This lockdown initiated to control the pandemic COVID-19 caused various miseries and harrowing experiences. While it served in containing the virus from spreading, many (especially poor, daily wage-workers) suffered hunger. With no source of income, many families had to go hungry. It was only because of philanthropic organizations which came forward and initiated distribution of food and other daily needs goods to these poor and needy in various locations that many could survive.

    Amazing examples of “being humane”, that transcended socio-economic status in random acts of kindness was witnessed.

    The policemen carrying out their duty to maintain law and order are often at the receiving end of the wrath of people who break the law. However, in a rare act of care and concern, the cops attached to Hingna Police Station, going beyond their call of duty garnered funds, contributed from their own pockets and started distributing food packets to a large number of poor and needy people living in their jurisdiction.

    Nagpur Round Table 83, a Table under the umbrella organization of Round Table India, continues its support during the difficult times of lockdown. There are various organizations which are working on ground level and delivering food to the needy.

    Nagpur Round Table 83 joined hands with Hingna Police Station personnel and donated 70 litres of Hand Sanitizers, 150 kilograms of Rice, 30kgs of Pulses (Daal) and 24 litres of Cooking Oil in their endeavor to serve the poor.

    Nagpur Round Table 83 would also like to thank the office of Deputy Divisional Commissioner Nagpur, State Excise Maharashtra and Pernod Ricard for their contribution of Sanitizers for this noble cause.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Nagpur Crime News
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Maharashtra News
    कोराना विषाणूला नियंत्रणात आणण्यासाठी युद्धपातळीवर प्रयत्न करा;निधी कमी पडू देणार नाही – अजित पवार
    कोराना विषाणूला नियंत्रणात आणण्यासाठी युद्धपातळीवर प्रयत्न करा;निधी कमी पडू देणार नाही – अजित पवार
    भाजपने वेळ व काळाचे भान ठेवावे : राष्ट्रवादी जिल्हा अध्यक्ष नागपूर ग्रामीण शिवराज बाबा गुजर
    भाजपने वेळ व काळाचे भान ठेवावे : राष्ट्रवादी जिल्हा अध्यक्ष नागपूर ग्रामीण शिवराज बाबा गुजर
    Hindi News
    आरबीआई की घोषणाओं से मिलेंगी थोड़े दिनों की राहत–सीए ज़ुल्फेश शाह
    आरबीआई की घोषणाओं से मिलेंगी थोड़े दिनों की राहत–सीए ज़ुल्फेश शाह
    गोंदिया बाजार : छोड़ो कल की बातें, नए नियम-आदेश लागू
    गोंदिया बाजार : छोड़ो कल की बातें, नए नियम-आदेश लागू
    Trending News
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    Featured News
    Maharashtra to Take Over 80% Beds in Private Hospitals For Covid-19, Caps Costs
    Maharashtra to Take Over 80% Beds in Private Hospitals For Covid-19, Caps Costs
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Round Table 83 aid cops of Hingna Police Station’s noble gesture
    Nagpur Round Table 83 aid cops of Hingna Police Station’s noble gesture
    Two months straight ‘work from home’ taking toll on employees’ personal, professional lives
    Two months straight ‘work from home’ taking toll on employees’ personal, professional lives
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Covid relief to artisans making idols for Ganeshotsav
    Covid relief to artisans making idols for Ganeshotsav
    Sakkardara Lake goes dry amid rising temperatures
    Sakkardara Lake goes dry amid rising temperatures
    Lockdown: HC rejects Arun Gawli’s plea for parole extension
    Lockdown: HC rejects Arun Gawli’s plea for parole extension
    HC refuses to stay order declaring Nagpur as COVID-19 red zone
    HC refuses to stay order declaring Nagpur as COVID-19 red zone
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Covid 19: CIROWA donates Rs.1.5 lakh to PM & CM Maharashtra relief funds.
    Covid 19: CIROWA donates Rs.1.5 lakh to PM & CM Maharashtra relief funds.
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145