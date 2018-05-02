Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 15th, 2020

    DPS Lava celebrates Mother’s Day through webinar

    Nagpur: Delhi Public School of Nashik, Lava Nagpur and Varanasi celebrated Mother’s Day in an innovative way on Sunday with full gusto. The schools have organised a webinar called “SUPER MOMS = HAPPY FAMILIES,” as a part of the initiative Breaking Barriers.

    Gouri Chavan, Renu Panicker, Sonali Dabak and Shraddha Akula from Nasik and Nikita Bembi and Dr Neha Rahate of Nagpur were the panellists present.

    The focus of the webinar was mainly to share tips that would help mothers to deal with COVID blues. The extended lockdown has thrust many new roles and responsibilities of mothers. They are tussling with house chores, working from home, financial uncertainties, children’s online classes and so much more.

    The panellists, Steller’s Moms, enunciate about their own experiences and struggles. While some shared strategies which are helping them to battle this tough time.

    Speaking at the webinar, one of the panellists emphasized on self-care, meditation and regular physical exercise to boost the immunity. While others gave suggestions on how life has adapted to ‘the new normal’.

    ‘Mothers are like glue; they hold the family together with all adversities. A Super Mom is someone who sees the best in her kids even when they drive her crazy’, said one of the panellists present.
    At the end, Delhi Public School Nashik, Lava Nagpur and Varanasi saluted all the mothers…the real unsung warriors of COVID-19.


    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Beware!! Don’t fall prey to online liquor delivery fraud
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    राजे छत्रपती संभाजी महाराजांची जयंती साजरी
    राजे छत्रपती संभाजी महाराजांची जयंती साजरी
    देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी दिली ‘कम्युनिटी किचन’ला भेट
    देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी दिली ‘कम्युनिटी किचन’ला भेट
    Hindi News
    गलतफहमी: धरमपेठ में वाइन शॉप खुली ,  जुटी भीड़, पुलिस ने लोगों को भगाया
    गलतफहमी: धरमपेठ में वाइन शॉप खुली ,  जुटी भीड़, पुलिस ने लोगों को भगाया
    500 लोगों को ईद सेलिब्रेशन की किट बांटी
    500 लोगों को ईद सेलिब्रेशन की किट बांटी
    Trending News
    Video : Group clash at Bajaj Nagar as folks try to kill murder accused
    Video : Group clash at Bajaj Nagar as folks try to kill murder accused
    Liquor shops to home deliver from Friday, city owners confused
    Liquor shops to home deliver from Friday, city owners confused
    Featured News
    Corona : 5th death in Nagpur, cases now at 332
    Corona : 5th death in Nagpur, cases now at 332
    100 deaths in 24 hrs; India’s COVID-19 tally at 81,970
    100 deaths in 24 hrs; India’s COVID-19 tally at 81,970
    Trending In Nagpur
    Allow shops to open. Regulate & Monitor them – Dipen Agrawal
    Allow shops to open. Regulate & Monitor them – Dipen Agrawal
    Sunil Kedar visit OCHRI to check on injured police personnel
    Sunil Kedar visit OCHRI to check on injured police personnel
    देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी दिली ‘कम्युनिटी किचन’ला भेट
    देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी दिली ‘कम्युनिटी किचन’ला भेट
    Corona : 5th death in Nagpur, cases now at 332
    Corona : 5th death in Nagpur, cases now at 332
    Chaos rules at Dharampeth as wine shop opens in confusion, cops intervene
    Chaos rules at Dharampeth as wine shop opens in confusion, cops intervene
    गलतफहमी: धरमपेठ में वाइन शॉप खुली ,  जुटी भीड़, पुलिस ने लोगों को भगाया
    गलतफहमी: धरमपेठ में वाइन शॉप खुली ,  जुटी भीड़, पुलिस ने लोगों को भगाया
    500 लोगों को ईद सेलिब्रेशन की किट बांटी
    500 लोगों को ईद सेलिब्रेशन की किट बांटी
    मनपाची पाच रुग्णालये कोविड हेल्थकेअर सेटर म्हणून विकसित होणार – पालकमंत्री
    मनपाची पाच रुग्णालये कोविड हेल्थकेअर सेटर म्हणून विकसित होणार – पालकमंत्री
    Viral Video : बजाजनगर में दो गुटों में जानलेवा मारपीट
    Viral Video : बजाजनगर में दो गुटों में जानलेवा मारपीट
    Datke in trouble as Nagpur lawyer files plaint against his election
    Datke in trouble as Nagpur lawyer files plaint against his election
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145