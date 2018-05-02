DPS Lava celebrates Mother’s Day through webinar

Nagpur: Delhi Public School of Nashik, Lava Nagpur and Varanasi celebrated Mother’s Day in an innovative way on Sunday with full gusto. The schools have organised a webinar called “SUPER MOMS = HAPPY FAMILIES,” as a part of the initiative Breaking Barriers.

Gouri Chavan, Renu Panicker, Sonali Dabak and Shraddha Akula from Nasik and Nikita Bembi and Dr Neha Rahate of Nagpur were the panellists present.

The focus of the webinar was mainly to share tips that would help mothers to deal with COVID blues. The extended lockdown has thrust many new roles and responsibilities of mothers. They are tussling with house chores, working from home, financial uncertainties, children’s online classes and so much more.

The panellists, Steller’s Moms, enunciate about their own experiences and struggles. While some shared strategies which are helping them to battle this tough time.

Speaking at the webinar, one of the panellists emphasized on self-care, meditation and regular physical exercise to boost the immunity. While others gave suggestions on how life has adapted to ‘the new normal’.

‘Mothers are like glue; they hold the family together with all adversities. A Super Mom is someone who sees the best in her kids even when they drive her crazy’, said one of the panellists present.

At the end, Delhi Public School Nashik, Lava Nagpur and Varanasi saluted all the mothers…the real unsung warriors of COVID-19.