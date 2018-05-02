Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 15th, 2020

    Datke in trouble as Nagpur lawyer files plaint against his election

    Nagpur: The newly elected member of legislative council from BJP Praveen Datke has landed in controversy after a Nagpur based lawyer objected to his election by filing complaint that he hid information of a criminal case against him, in his nomination papers. As per the Representation of People’s Act, the election can be cancelled for hiding criminal cases. However, Datke has claimed that he tried to recall the cases but could do much as the courts were almost closed. He also said that he was seeking legal advice in the matter.

    Advocate Satish Uke has filed a complaint to the returning officer of the election for the Legislative Council. In the past too, Uke had filed a case against Devendra Fadnavis for hiding information of criminal cases against him. Now, the Supreme Court has directed a Nagpur court to hear the case against Fadnavis for concealing information. Fadnavis has sought bail in this case.

    “Like Fadnavis, Datke too has not mentioned information of the criminal case against him. I have filed an application before the returning officer for taking action under section 125-A of R.P. Act read with 181, 182, 199 and 200 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Pravin Datke, on the ground of non disclosure of Regular Criminal Case (RCC) No. 321/2006 pending before the 7th Joint CJJD and JMFC, Nagpur,” Uke said in his application.

    Uke informed that the Case Status RCC No. 321/2006 is also available on the official website of the District Court, Nagpur. In serious crimes only, the case is booked under RCC. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him in this case a few months ago. He later got bail from the court. Charges have also been framed against him and now the case is at the stage of evidence. This means that Datke must have signed a bail application and charge sheet too, he asked.

    “As per the provision of section 125 A, the court can cancel his election or the returning officer can cancel his nomination form. Therefore, I requested EO not to issue an election certificate,” he added.


