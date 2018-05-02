Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Aug 5th, 2019

DPS kids show up their best talent

Nagpur: The tiny tots of Class-I and II at Delhi Public School, MIHAN, Nagpur mesmerised everyone with their talent parade.

The Talent Hunt competition was a sight to behold. The main reason behind organizing these competitions is to nurture the intrinsic qualities of students and remove the fear of stage among students, which helps in personality development too.

Students exhibited their flare for various activities like singing, oratory, acting, drawing, dance etc. and won the audiences’ hearts. It was overwhelming to see the little ones conduct themselves confidently and with poise. The teachers lauded the students for displaying such amazing talent.

The Principal Mrs.GurpreetBhambra appreciated the efforts put in by the students and parents and congratulated them for putting up such a successful show. She also said that it is important to organize co-curricular activities in school and colleges to groom their personalities.

