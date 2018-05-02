Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Aug 5th, 2019

CM Fadvanis to receive 2 lakh Rakhis from city

Nagpur: The city BJP’s women wing has launched an outreach campaign to spread the word of the state government’s welfare schemes between August 1 and 15, after which 2 lakh rakhis will be presented to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said city woman wing President Kirti Ajmera.

“We have over 2000 women wings running in the city. On the eve of Rakshabandhan, every single individual of our wing will reach out to 100 women. BJP members will connect to women in diverse fields to collect Rakhis for their CM who is working selflessly for the safety and security of their sisters,” said Ajmera and added, “They will deliver a letter from the Chief Minister to the women and collect a Rakhi as well as a message from them.”

Happening Nagpur
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Nagpur Crime News
Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth
Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth
Woman molested, hubby thrashed at a bar on Amravati Road, cops hunt 3 goons
Woman molested, hubby thrashed at a bar on Amravati Road, cops hunt 3 goons
Maharashtra News
नागरिकांनो पावसाळ्यात सावधानता बाळगा:-तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
नागरिकांनो पावसाळ्यात सावधानता बाळगा:-तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 25 गोवंश जनावरांना जीवनदान, तीन आरोपी अटकेत,
नवीन कामठी पोलिसांनी दिले 25 गोवंश जनावरांना जीवनदान, तीन आरोपी अटकेत,
Hindi News
370 हटाने पर विहिप और बजरंग दल ने मनाया ‘आनंद उत्सव ‘
370 हटाने पर विहिप और बजरंग दल ने मनाया ‘आनंद उत्सव ‘
जम्मू कश्मीर में 370 समाप्त करने पर शहर के वकीलों ने किया निर्णय का स्वागत
जम्मू कश्मीर में 370 समाप्त करने पर शहर के वकीलों ने किया निर्णय का स्वागत
Trending News
Article 370 Revoked, J&K no More a State; Modi Govt’s Bold Attempt to Resolve Kashmir Issue
Article 370 Revoked, J&K no More a State; Modi Govt’s Bold Attempt to Resolve Kashmir Issue
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah To Be Placed Under House Arrest: News media
Featured News
Celebrations erupt in city over scrapping of Article 370
Celebrations erupt in city over scrapping of Article 370
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Trending In Nagpur
PIET organizes Lakshya on a high note of Enthusiasm
PIET organizes Lakshya on a high note of Enthusiasm
नागरिकांनो पावसाळ्यात सावधानता बाळगा:-तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
नागरिकांनो पावसाळ्यात सावधानता बाळगा:-तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
370 हटाने पर विहिप और बजरंग दल ने मनाया ‘आनंद उत्सव ‘
370 हटाने पर विहिप और बजरंग दल ने मनाया ‘आनंद उत्सव ‘
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
जम्मू कश्मीर में 370 समाप्त करने पर शहर के वकीलों ने किया निर्णय का स्वागत
जम्मू कश्मीर में 370 समाप्त करने पर शहर के वकीलों ने किया निर्णय का स्वागत
CM Fadvanis to receive 2 lakh Rakhis from city
CM Fadvanis to receive 2 lakh Rakhis from city
डेंगू के रोकथाम के लिए मनपा के पास उपाययोजना नहीं
डेंगू के रोकथाम के लिए मनपा के पास उपाययोजना नहीं
‘Anand Utsav’ by VHP, Bajrang Dal over scrapping of Article 370
‘Anand Utsav’ by VHP, Bajrang Dal over scrapping of Article 370
Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth
Cops parade two goons arrested for robbing trader, ransacking vehicles in Ganeshpeth
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145