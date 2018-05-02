CM Fadvanis to receive 2 lakh Rakhis from city

Nagpur: The city BJP’s women wing has launched an outreach campaign to spread the word of the state government’s welfare schemes between August 1 and 15, after which 2 lakh rakhis will be presented to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said city woman wing President Kirti Ajmera.

“We have over 2000 women wings running in the city. On the eve of Rakshabandhan, every single individual of our wing will reach out to 100 women. BJP members will connect to women in diverse fields to collect Rakhis for their CM who is working selflessly for the safety and security of their sisters,” said Ajmera and added, “They will deliver a letter from the Chief Minister to the women and collect a Rakhi as well as a message from them.”