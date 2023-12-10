DPS Kamptee Road’s ‘Carnival of Colours’ Illuminates Annual Day Celebration

Advertisement

Nagpur: Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road, Nagpur, showcased a dazzling spectacle of creativity and collaboration during its annual day event, ‘Carnival of Colours,’ on the 9th of December, 2023. The event unfolded in the presence of esteemed guests, including Ms. Saumya Sharma, IAS, CEO of ZP, Nagpur, and Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson of DPS Kamptee Road & MIHAN, Nagpur.

The evening commenced with a gracious welcome extended to the chief guest and other dignitaries, including Ms. Tulika Kedia, Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director of DPS Kamptee Road & MIHAN, Nagpur, Ms. Nidhi Yadav, Principal of MIHAN, and Mr. Indrajeet Parganiha, Bursar of DPS Kamptee Road & MIHAN, Nagpur. The audience, comprised of parents, teachers, members of the EPTA, and media representatives, eagerly anticipated a night of vibrant performances and celebration.

Ms. Tulika Kedia, in her eloquent address, emphasized the crucial role of nurturing creativity and fostering holistic development in children. The chief guest, Ms. Saumya Sharma, lauded the school’s dedication to creating a dynamic learning environment and commended the students for their outstanding talents.

Principal Ms. Divya Dwivedi, in her warm welcome, provided a concise overview of the school’s achievements, highlighting both current accomplishments and the promising future ahead.

The theme ‘Carnival of Colours’ transformed the school into a magical realm where joy manifested in every shade. Musical enchantment took center stage with mesmerizing tabla and piano performances, casting a spell over the audience. The rhythmic beats and harmonious melodies seamlessly blended, creating an unforgettable experience.

As the ‘Carnival of Colours’ concluded, the echoes of applause reverberated, leaving a lasting impression of joy, creativity, and collaborative spirit. The event, marked by insightful addresses and mesmerizing performances, was truly a night to remember for all in attendance.

