Nagpur: ruckus broke out at Suretech Hospital in Dhantoli after the death of a nine-year-old girl on Saturday.

According to police sources, the family members of the deceased girl reportedly resorted to violence following the tragic incident. The family accused doctors of negligence leading to the girl’s death, but doctors denied any wrongdoing.

Dhantoli Police have arrived at the scene to mediate between the parties, recognizing the sensitivity of the situation.

