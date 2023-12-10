NAMO Employment Fair Offers Job Opportunities to 11,097 Youths

Advertisement

Nagpur: The NAMO Employment Fair has extended job offers to a total of 11,097 young individuals among the applicants who participated in the event. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proudly described this employment fair as a record-breaking achievement, acknowledging the significant strides made in facilitating employment opportunities across the nation.During the job fair ceremony, Job Offer Letters were sent to the youth through a single-click method, a strategy endorsed by Fadnavis.

The event witnessed the presence of Minister of Employment, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, along with MLAs Prasad Lad and Pravin Datke, BJP leaders Shivani Dani and Nidhi Kamdar, former corporator Sandeep Gawai, former corporator Balya Borkar, along with Dr. Ramaswami N., Commissioner of Vocational Education and Training Directorate, and departmental director Digambar Dalvi.

The ongoing NAMO Employment Fair in Nagpur has registered a total of 67,378 registrations within two days, with participation from 552 companies. Among these, 38,511 young men and women took part, with 32,831 of them undergoing interviews. Following these interviews, approximately 11,097 youths have received preliminary job offer letters.

The appreciation was extended to all participating companies for their contribution to this initiative.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his satisfaction with the tremendous success of the fair, acknowledging the active involvement of companies from various sectors. He emphasized that the event’s overwhelming response demonstrated not a lack of jobs, but rather a dedication towards creating more opportunities, especially in partnership with startups. Maharashtra stands first in terms of startups, with a notable presence in the agricultural sector. Fadnavis stressed the importance of aligning job seekers’ aspirations with the offerings from entrepreneurs and companies, an aspect that received due attention.

Former Minister of Skill Development appreciated the meticulous planning and hard work put into making the employment fair a success. He also recommended Shivani Dani to be appointed as the Maharashtra coordinator for this mega employment event.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honored and congratulated the employed youths at the fair by presenting certificates. He also recognized the vital role played by companies, entrepreneurs, and startup representatives in providing employment opportunities, commemorating their contribution.

The enthusiastic participation of the employed youth in this fair was evident. Expressing gratitude, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his appreciation to all officials, employees, and volunteers involved in making this employment fair a remarkable success.

