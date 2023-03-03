75-year-old brain-dead social activist gives life to three, vision to two blinds

Nagpur: Throughout his life, he remained a philanthropist, worked for the society, who after retirement, started matrimony service free of cost, especially for widow’s remarriage and used to distribute blankets to the needy. He left for heavenly abode, not before ensuring that his organs will give lease of life to three persons and vision to two.

This is what can be said about 75- year old Laxminaryan Narnaware, who passed away recently. The organ donation would not have been possible had his family not consented readily. Laxminarayan Narnaware. a retired Railway employee and a resident of Banerjee Layout, Bhagwan Nagar, in Nagpur, was hit by a motorcycle on February 25. In an unconscious state, he was admitted to KIMS-Kingsway hospital. Team of doctors treated him for 5 days but his condition deteriorated and then he was declared brain dead.

Shalini Patil at KRIMS-Kingsway Hospital counselled his both sons Pradip and Prashant and wife Sarita Narnaware regarding donating his organs. The sons agreed saying that their father believed in social responsibility. Shalini Patil at Kingsway counselled his both sons Pradip and Prashant and wife Sarita Narnaware regarding donating his organs. The sons agreed saying that their father believed in social responsibility. After retirement, he started matrimony service free of cost, especially for widow’s remarriage and used to distribute blankets to the needy, informed by son Pradip. Prashant said, “Once he said that he wanted to donate organs or his whole body. We are happy that we could fulfill his wish”, added Prashant.

Advertisement

“Organs are valuable, only one in thousands can get the chance to donate it. Now my husband is alive in three persons,” said 65-years old wife Sarita. Along with sons and wife, Laxminarayan Narnaware had a daughter, Pratibha. After the consent from family, both kidneys, liver and pair of corneas were donated to the patients as per the allocation made by Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee. Liver was given to a 52-year old man at New Era Hospital. One kidney was transplanted in a 62-year old woman at KIMS-Kingsway Hospital while the second was given to a 46-year old woman at Care Hospital. Pair of corneas were donated at Mahatme Eye Bank.

ZTCC-Nagpur Team with its President- Dr Sanjay Kolte, Secretary- Dr Rahul Saxena, Zone Coordinator- Veena Wathore and Dinesh Mandape worked hard. The team of doctors that announced Narnaware as brain-dead included Neurophysian Dr Ketan Chaturvedi and Dr Pratik Uttarwar; Neurologist, Intensivist, Dr Rajan Barokar and Dr Viendra Belekar.

Technical team and nursing staff – Digambar Wagh, Mary sister, Disha Shambarkar, and Shubhangi Motghare. Liver: retrieval and transplant teams at New Era Hospital: Dr Rahul Saxena Liver Transplant surgeon, along with his team Dr Sahil Bansal and Dr Sneha Khade, Transplant Coordinator – Dr Ashwini Choudhary. First Kidney: Retrieval and Transplant teams at Kingsway Hospital: Dr Prakash Khetan, Dr Ashwinikumar Khandekar, Dr Vasudeo Ridhorkar, Dr Dhananjay Bokare, Dr Ajay Oswal, Dr Chandrashekhar Cham and Dr Ashay Suryawanshi.

Transplant Coordinator – Shalini Patil Second Kidney- retrieval and transplant teams at Care Hospitals: Surgeon Dr Ravi Deshmukh, Nephrologist Dr AshwiniKumar Khandekar, Dr Ritesh Satarday, Dr Nitin Chopde. Transplant Coordinator- Shubhangi Pokle. Corneas to Mahatme Eye Bank – Dr Nikhil Dangre, Ankita Hingne and Sakshi Harle. Serology – donor and recipient organ cross match was done by Dr Shailendra Mundhada, Dhruv Pathology laboratory. GMCH Forensic Dept: Post Mortem was performed under the guidance of Dr A A Mukharjee. Kingsway Hospital staff created the honour corridor.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement