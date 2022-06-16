DPC to set up CBSE schools in six Assembly segments of Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Laying thrust on higher education, the District Planning Committee (DPC) has decided to set up CBSE schools in each of the six Assembly constituencies in Nagpur.

Chairing the DPC meeting, Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut instructed Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B to prepare a roadmap for opening the schools so that quality and affordable education can be imparted to needy students. Similarly, Dr Raut also instructed officials to open Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Digital Study Centre during the meeting of the District Planning Executive Committee.

Dr Raut further said that medicines and other materials for the treatment of patients suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes in the district should be distributed. The meeting was held at Bachat Bhavan o fDistrict Collectorate. On this occasion, MP Krupal Tumane, MLA Adv Abhijeet Wanjari, MLA Raju Parve, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, Collector R Vimala, Chief Executive Officer Yogesh Kumbhejkar, Superintendent of Police Vijay Magar, members of the Executive Committee, District Planning Officer Rajesh Gaikwad and others were present.

Dr. Raut said that in order to ensure maximum success of students in the district in the competitive examinations like UPSC, MPSC, there is a need to digitise the Administrative Competitive Examination Study Centre. The Guardian Minister directed to create better facilities in the dormitory of the Competitive Examination Study Centre with a view to provide a better environment for the students to study. He said that there is a need to start assembly-wise competitive examination study centres in the district and connect them to the main centre.

In addition to launching a “smart school” in the district on the lines of New Delhi, the Guardian Minister also directed the concerned department to submit a proposal to set up a state-of-the-art maternity ward “Modular Labour Room” through an innovative scheme on the lines of Gadchiroli. He also directed to install solar energy equipment in all schools in rural and urban areas to save electricity.

The Guardian Minister directed to create smart police stations by electrifying and digitising all the police stations in the district on solar energy. He also desired bringing all the drinking water supply schemes in rural areas on solar energy. The Guardian Minister also directed to solve the problem of unemployment by creating employment through skill development, register all industries and businesses on Mahaswayam portal, focus on vocational training, allocate funds according to placement, give priority to local people in the business.

